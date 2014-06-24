KIEV, June 24 The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector financing arm, plans to loan up to $250 million to Ukrainian poultry producer Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) ) to expand its business, the IFC said on Tuesday.

The deal is IFC's largest investment in Ukraine's agribusiness sector, which has struggled to get financing since the political crisis erupted earlier this year.

"We are stepping up our efforts to support Ukrainian companies and help the country realise its competitive advantages and return to economic growth," Rufat Alimardanov, the IFC's regional head for Ukraine And Belarus, said in a statement.

The former Soviet republic received a first tranche of about $3.2 billion in May under the two-year programme to shore up depleted foreign currency reserves and support the state budget.

Ukrainian farmers are hoping for help from the International Monetary Fund as some of them were forced to use cheaper seeds or cut the amount of fertiliser they can purchase, they said in late April.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund mission was due in Kiev to check on Ukraine's progress in meeting the tough conditions set for a $17 billion bailout.

The IFC-MHP deal includes $100 million in debt from the IFC, $75 million through the IFC managed co-lending portfolio programme and up to $75 million from other lenders.

"IFC's funding will help us continue our expansion programme despite the challenging economic environment in Ukraine," said Yuri Kosyuk, MHP's founder and chief executive. MHP, which employs over 30,000 people, controls about a half of the chicken market in Ukraine, IFC added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Greg Mahlich)