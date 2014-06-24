KIEV, June 24 The International Finance
Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector financing
arm, plans to loan up to $250 million to Ukrainian poultry
producer Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) ) to expand its
business, the IFC said on Tuesday.
The deal is IFC's largest investment in Ukraine's
agribusiness sector, which has struggled to get financing since
the political crisis erupted earlier this year.
"We are stepping up our efforts to support Ukrainian
companies and help the country realise its competitive
advantages and return to economic growth," Rufat Alimardanov,
the IFC's regional head for Ukraine And Belarus, said in a
statement.
The former Soviet republic received a first tranche of about
$3.2 billion in May under the two-year programme to shore up
depleted foreign currency reserves and support the state budget.
Ukrainian farmers are hoping for help from the International
Monetary Fund as some of them were forced to use cheaper seeds
or cut the amount of fertiliser they can purchase, they said in
late April.
On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund mission was due
in Kiev to check on Ukraine's progress in meeting the tough
conditions set for a $17 billion bailout.
The IFC-MHP deal includes $100 million in debt from the IFC,
$75 million through the IFC managed co-lending portfolio
programme and up to $75 million from other lenders.
"IFC's funding will help us continue our expansion programme
despite the challenging economic environment in Ukraine," said
Yuri Kosyuk, MHP's founder and chief executive. MHP, which
employs over 30,000 people, controls about a half of the chicken
market in Ukraine, IFC added.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)