KIEV Aug 22 The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday security concerns have prevented it from accompanying a convoy of Russian aid trucks that have crossed the border into Ukraine.

"The Russian aid convoy is moving into Ukraine, but we are not escorting it due to the volatile security situation," the ICRC said in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by John Stonestreet)