MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia said on Friday it was no
longer prepared to tolerate any delays to an aid convoy heading
for Ukraine and that the trucks are starting to move towards the
Ukrainian city of Luhansk, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting
government forces.
"All excuses to delay sending aid... have been exhausted.
The Russian side has taken the decision to act," the foreign
ministry said in a statement, warning against any attempts to
disrupt the convoy's movement.
A Reuters witness at the border said that the lead trucks in
the aid convoy, which are parked in a no-man's land between
Russia and Ukrainian border posts, had not moved but had started
their engines.
(Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky; writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Christian Lowe)