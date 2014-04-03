CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as CP Rail, mining shares gain
* Eight of TSX's 10 main groups move higher (Adds details, updates shares)
KIEV, April 3 Ukraine hopes for $13 billion in external aid this year, including $7 billion from the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Thursday.
"This year the possible amount of external resources are $13 billion. We can expect to get about 7 billion from the IMF, the rest we hope to get at donor conferences from other creditors," Shlapak told journalists. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)
* Eight of TSX's 10 main groups move higher (Adds details, updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 20 A group of 11 Republican state attorneys general are protesting an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp. violated consumer protection laws when selling fossil fuel products, according to a court filing.