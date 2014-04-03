KIEV, April 3 Ukraine hopes for $13 billion in external aid this year, including $7 billion from the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Thursday.

"This year the possible amount of external resources are $13 billion. We can expect to get about 7 billion from the IMF, the rest we hope to get at donor conferences from other creditors," Shlapak told journalists. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)