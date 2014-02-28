KIEV Feb 28 Ukraine hopes to begin receiving international finiancial aid soon and is determined to fulfil conditions needed to secure support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.

An IMF mission is due in Kiev next week for talks with Ukraine's new leaders, who have said the heavily indebted country needs at least $35 billion to stave off the bankruptcy.

Yatseniuk told reporters that "clear steps" to provide Ukraine with financial aid are now being prepared. He said he hoped infusions of aid would begin in the "near future" and said the government would call on the central bank to begin a large-sale lending programme once the situation is stabilised. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Steve Gutterman)