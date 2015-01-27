* Loans to be disbursed in 2015, 2016 once reforms agreed
* Ukraine facing 15 billion euros funding gap, economists
say
By Robin Emmott and Ingrid Melander
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 EU finance ministers agreed on
Tuesday to loan Ukraine 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) to help
save it from bankruptcy, leaving open the option of increasing
aid at a later stage.
Diplomats at the meeting in Brussels said several European
governments including Britain pushed for as much as 2.6 billion
euros in medium-term loans for this year and 2016.
"The European Commission put 1.8 billion on the table. Some
wanted us to do more," French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told
reporters. "What is urgent today is to start implementing this
package ... because Ukraine needs it so the government will not
be faced with an unbearable situation."
Ukraine, fighting a costly war against pro-Russian
separatists, is relying on a lifeline from the International
Monetary Fund programme to avoid default but some economists say
it is facing a $15 billion shortfall in funding.
The International Monetary Fund's existing package for
Ukraine is worth $17 billion and Ukrainian authorities hope the
new round of talks under way will unlock fresh loans.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in Davos she
supported a bigger, longer-term funding plan for Ukraine in
return for agreed structural economic and fiscal reforms.
France's Sapin said he wanted to see what was agreed with
the IMF before committing to more EU aid, which comes on top of
the 1.4 billion euros that Brussels handed over last year.
Ukraine faces about $10 billion in debt servicing this year,
including corporate and sovereign loans and bonds, according to
the Institute of International Finance, a financial group based
in Washington.
"We (France) said it also depends on the IMF, everybody must
make their contribution," he said.
Another constraining factor is that the European Union uses
some of its budget as a guarantee against the money it raises on
capital markets for the loans to Ukraine. Increasing EU aid to
Kiev means less money for other EU priorities, for instance in
development in Africa, a priority for France.
For the EU, the next step to disburse the first chunk of the
loans is to sign a so-called memorandum of understanding with
Kiev committing to reforms in areas ranging from the national
budget to modernisation of the banking and energy sectors.
(Editing by Alison Williams)