AMSTERDAM, July 17 Most of the 283 passengers
aboard the Malaysia Airlines jet that crashed over eastern
Ukraine on Thursday were Dutch, the airline's European chief
said.
Malaysia Airlines senior vice president Huib Gorter said
there were at least 154 Dutch, 27 Australians, 23 Malaysians, 11
Indonesians, six Britons, four Germans, four Belgians, three
Phillippinos and one Canadian aboard the Boeing 777 jet.
There were a further 47 passengers whose nationality was not
yet known. All the 15 flight crew were Malaysian.
Earlier on Thursday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said
the crash was "possibly the worst air accident in Dutch
history."
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt)