By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, July 17 The Dutch prime minister on
Thursday ordered that flags fly at half mast at government
buildings across the country after the death of at least 154 of
his country's citizens in what he said might be the worst air
disaster in the Netherlands' history.
The Dutch were among 295 passengers and crew, including
three infants, aboard a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 travelling
from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that crashed while crossing above
the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian rebels
are fighting forces controlled by the government in the capital
Kiev.
Speaking at Schiphol Airport after interrupting his holiday
in southern Germany on news of the crash, Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte said it was a "black day" for the Netherlands.
"The whole of the Netherlands is in mourning," he said.
"This beautiful summer day has ended in the blackest possible
way."
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was operating as a
code-share flight with the Dutch flagship carrier KLM, was also
carrying at least 27 Australians, 23 Malaysians, 11 Indonesians,
six Britons, four Germans, four Belgians, three Filipinos and
one Canadian.
The 15 flight crew - two captains, two flight officers and
11 cabin crew - were all Malaysian citizens. The nationalities
of a further 47 were as yet unknown.
Malaysia Airlines' Europe vice president Huib Gorter told
reporters that relatives would be provided with support if they
requested it and could be flown from Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur
to Kiev if they so wished.
"You cannot imagine what's happening to these people right
now," he said. "They are our main concern."
