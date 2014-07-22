UPDATE 3-China's Ant hikes MoneyGram bid by more a third, beats rival U.S. offer
* MoneyGram, Ant confident deal will close in 2017 (Writes through with analysts comment)
AMSTERDAM, July 22 The bodies of some of the 298 people killed in the downing of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine last week are in a part of the country controlled by the Ukraine government, the Dutch prime minister said on Tuesday.
Mark Rutte said in a statement that the train with the bodies of the victims had left Donetsk at 0200 GMT and would arrive in a sealed-off area near Kharkhiv at around 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by John Stonestreet)
* MoneyGram, Ant confident deal will close in 2017 (Writes through with analysts comment)
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest