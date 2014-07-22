AMSTERDAM, July 22 Attitudes towards Russia have
changed "fundamentally" since last week's downing of a Malaysian
airliner, and the European Union must put pressure on Moscow to
do more to calm the unrest in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch Prime
Minister said on Tuesday.
European officials have said that the Dutch, who lost 193
citizens in Thursday's crash, have the moral weight to demand
tougher sanctions and other measures against Russia from their
European partners.
"We want justice, a united European Union approach and
pressure on Russia to do more," Mark Rutte said. "Our priorities
are getting our people back, an independent investigation, and
justice."
He said Ukraine had given the Netherlands the leading role
in investigating the causes of the crash. The first bodies from
the crash were expected to arrive in the Netherlands on
Wednesday, he said.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt)