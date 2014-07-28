By Allison Lampert and Allison Martell
| MONTREAL/TORONTO, July 28
MONTREAL/TORONTO, July 28 Global airlines will
push to get "neutral information" on whether to use or avoid
airspace over conflict zones at Tuesday's meeting of the U.N.
aviation agency and other airline bodies, a European-based
airline industry source said.
The U.N. agency, the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), has invited the heads of the airline
industry, airports and the world's air traffic control networks
to the Montreal meeting to discuss what needs to be changed to
ensure that airliners are flying in secure airspace after the
downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine on July 17 took 298
lives.
The meeting is likely to hear calls for wider international
powers to intervene when a country fails to monitor threats to
its airspace. The Malaysia Airlines crash occurred after Ukraine
left open air corridors that lay within the range of the missile
blamed for destroying the jet.
Airlines, represented by International Air Transport
Association, will tell the meeting they urgently need improved
access to "neutral information based on objective criteria,"
the industry source said.
"Airlines do not have CIA operatives working for them," said
the source who spoke on condition of anonymity. "At the end of
the day, airlines have to decide whether to fly or not based on
accurate information.
"Yet some countries will never, ever say there is a problem
with their airspace even if there really is a problem with their
airspace. This does not make it easy for airlines."
On Monday, Emirates Airline announced it would stop flying
over Iraq to protect against the threat of militants on the
ground.
ICAO currently has a limited role and cannot open or close
airspace. It issued an advisory this year, warning of a
jurisdictional risk posed by two sets of air traffic controllers
directing traffic over the Crimea region.
Enhancing ICAO's role to give it the authority to tell
airlines where to fly, or to tell its members what to do with
their airspace, would test rules that dates back to World War
One peace agreements and are enshrined in ICAO's founding
charter.
It would also require the agency to obtain sensitive
information from its member states about their internal military
and political affairs.
Diplomats say any attempt to tamper with the sovereignty of
airspace could set broader precedents that make quick results
unlikely. The United States has already said it is not seeking
changes to ICAO's guidelines.
The Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation, involved in
Tuesday's meeting, has also said it is not pushing for a central
body to provide oversight or issue advisories.
SHARING INTELLIGENCE
While ICAO is unlikely to gain broad regulatory powers, some
U.N. agency insiders and industry experts said the agency could
help keep country regulators better informed.
It already publishes a Global Risk Context Statement, which
describes risks to airliners in broad terms. The document
highlights the risk of shoulder-mounted missiles, for example.
But it does not say where in the world these risks are most
severe, information of crucial interest to airlines.
One council representative raised the possibility of
expanding the Risk Context Statement to include more details
about regional conflicts.
"Nonbinding advisories may be possible," said another source
familiar with ICAO. "Airlines want ICAO's involvement as ICAO
may have better access to government sources of security
intelligence, and thus could help make better information
available to airlines."
But governments may not be eager to share sensitive military
intelligence, and singling out particular regions could anger
some states.
"Where ICAO has success is where they keep out of politics,
as much as possible," said David Mackenzie, a Canadian professor
who has written a history of the U.N. agency.
Even if there is a consensus in favor of expanding ICAO's
role in some way, it may not last.
"When there are challenges, people want ICAO to get
involved," said a second council representative. "But when we
are further away from problems, the states would like ICAO to go
away."
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Amran
Abocar; and Peter Galloway)