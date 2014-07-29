MONTREAL, July 29 The U.N.'s aviation body said
on Tuesday it would convene a high-level meeting next February
on airline safety in the wake of the shooting down of a
Malaysian airliner over Ukraine.
The International Civil Aviation Organization also said it
was setting up a task force with the airline industry and other
aviation bodies to look at how safety information can be
collected and distributed properly.
