(Adds details, quotes, background throughout)
By Allison Martell and Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, July 29 The United Nations' civil
aviation body said on Tuesday it would quickly form a task force
on airline safety, noting that while this was complex and
politically sensitive, urgent action had to be taken after the
recent downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the
airline industry and other aviation groups said they would look
at how safety information could be collected and distributed
properly.
Western states, which believe that pro-Russia rebels brought
down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 using a missile supplied by
Russia, agreed on Tuesday to impose wider sanctions on the
Russian economy.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH 17 went down over
eastern Ukraine earlier this month. Almost 300 people died in
the crash, which prompted some in the industry to urge ICAO,
which has 191 member countries, to play a larger role in
advising airliners about safety risks.
ICAO currently has a limited role and cannot open or close
airspace.
The issue of seeing what could be done to boost safety "is
quite urgent," ICAO Secretary-General Raymond Benjamin told a
news conference. The agency will convene a high-level safety
conference in February 2015 to discuss the matter, he said.
Participants, however, showed little enthusiasm for
radically reshaping ICAO to give it the power to close airspace,
since individual countries are responsible for their own
airspace.
"We recognize the essential need for information and
intelligence that might affect the safety of our passengers and
crew," the participants said in a statement.
"This is a highly complex and politically sensitive area of
international coordination, involving not only civil aviation
regulations and procedures, but also state and national security
and intelligence gathering activities."
Giving ICAO or another agency the job of warning about
airline risks in conflict zones would mean asking states to
share sensitive information about their military and political
affairs.
Tony Tyler, head of the International Air Transport
Association, said countries had no excuse for not ensuring the
safety of their airspace and providing accurate data.
"Even sensitive information can be sanitized in a way that
ensures airlines get essential and actionable information
without compromising methods or sources," he said.
"They (countries) have a moral duty ... to ensure that
innocent people are not put in harm's way," he told a news
conference in Montreal. "How can they sit back and watch
innocent people threatened?"
Tyler and Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, ICAO governing council
president, both said that while the current civil aviation
system was not broken, the MH17 disaster showed there were gaps
that needed to be filled.
"An airline should make the decision whether it will fly a
particular route but it needs to make that decision on the basis
of complete, full, accurate and clear information," said Tyler.
The United States and other Western countries have suggested
pro-Russian separatists downed the plane with a surface-to-air
missile supplied by Russia.
Aliu admitted that the task force would face challenges,
since ICAO could only act with the agreement of all of its
members. The United States has already said it was not seeking
immediate changes to ICAO's responsibilities.
"It's within our competence to establish a task force ...
but it is important for everybody to understand that the
ultimate decision is for the member states. So the result of the
task force will be submitted to the ICAO council and then
presented to a meeting of all," Aliu told Reuters.
The Montréal meeting grouped ICAO, IATA as well as the heads
of bodies representing airports and the world's air traffic
control networks. A separate IATA-led taskforce was set up in
response to the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines plane in
March.
(Reporting by Allison Martell and Allison Lampert; Writing by
David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar, James Dalgleish, G
Crosse and Jeffrey Benkoe)