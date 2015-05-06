MOSCOW May 6 An independent Russian newspaper
on Wednesday published what it said was a report by Russian
military engineers suggesting a Malaysian airliner shot down in
Ukraine was hit by a Russian-made surface-to-air missile fired
by Ukrainian forces.
Novaya Gazeta, an investigative newspaper, said the report
did not prove whether Kiev's forces or the pro-Russian
separatists they are fighting had shot down Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH17 on July 17 last year, killing all 298 people aboard.
But it said the report, the authenticity of which could not
be independently verified by Reuters, debunked one of the main
theories put forward by the Russian government - that the
airliner was shot down by a Ukrainian fighter jet.
Each side in the conflict in eastern Ukraine accuses the
other of bringing down the plane, on which two-thirds of the
victims were Dutch.
"It is most likely that Flight MH17 was destroyed in mid-air
by the impact of a 9M38M1 surface-to-air missile ... the main
missile in the 'BUK-M1' system," said the report published by
Novaya Gazeta.
The report, which the newspaper published in full, said the
military engineers' calculations, largely based on open sources,
suggested the plane was fired on from a position where Ukrainian
government forces' BUK missile systems were stationed.
Dutch prosecutors say the "leading scenario" in their
investigation is that the plane was hit by a BUK missile and are
testing the theory it was fired from a separatist-held area.
Russian officials, who initially said the plane was hit by a
Ukrainian fighter jet, have deflected any blame and deny
allegations by NATO and Kiev that Moscow has provided the rebels
with heavy weapons and soldiers.
Novaya Gazeta, which is often critical of President Vladimir
Putin, said it appeared the report had been drawn up by Moscow
to send to the Dutch investigators.
"This report does not end things, it raises new doubts and
new questions. The main ones are: where was the BUK-M1 fired
from and who fired it?" the newspaper wrote.
Kiev has dismissed Russian allegations that its forces shot
down the airliner. Russia's Defence Ministry did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Timothy Heritage, editing by Jason Bush)