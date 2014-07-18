BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said on Friday it would be an outrage against human decency if the Malaysian airliner downed over Ukraine was found to have been shot down.
"Should this be confirmed, it will contravene international law and be an outrage against human decency," Liow told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
He said also that Malaysia welcomed the call for an independent investigation into the disaster. (Reporting by Malaysia bureau; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock