A bouquet of flowers is placed on a Malaysia Airlines counter at Schiphol Airport July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it had determined the nationalities of all but four of the passengers aboard its flight MH17 which crashed in eastern Ukraine.

The airline's Europe head Huib Gorter said the flight had had 189 Dutch passengers, 29 Malaysian, 27 Australian, 12 Indonesian, nine British, four German, four Belgian, three Filippino, one Canadian and one New Zealander on board as well as four of as yet unidentified nationalities.

"We're in the process of verifying the rest," Gorter said. "It should take one to two hours."

