France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
AMSTERDAM Malaysia Airlines is trying to arrange safe access for relatives of victims to the site in eastern Ukraine where its Boeing 777 airliner crashed killing all 298 on board, a spokeswoman for Amsterdam airport said on Friday.
"The relatives, a few hundred of them, are currently being housed in a hotel at Schiphol," the spokeswoman said. On Thursday, the airline's European head said it was sending a Boeing 747 to Amsterdam to take relatives to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
Ukrainian officials have complained that rebels around the crash site are hampering access.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
CAIRO Islamic State was responsible for an attack on a police checkpoint just outside Egypt's St. Catherine's Monastery in southern Sinai, the group's Amaq news agency said on Tuesday.