(Adds missing word in headline)
AMSTERDAM, July 19 Russian President Vladimir
Putin has one last chance to show he is serious about helping
rescuers recover the bodies of the victims of the crash of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, the Dutch prime minister said on
Saturday.
"He has one last chance to show he means to help," said Mark
Rutte minutes after what he described as a "very intense"
conversation with the Russian leader. He added that the leaders
of Germany, Britain and Australia shared his view.
"I was shocked at the pictures of utterly disrespectful
behaviour at this tragic spot," he said, referring to
allegations that bodies of the passengers, including 193 of his
countrymen, were being dragged about and allowed to rot at the
scene.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)