(Adds quotes, context)
By Thomas Escritt and Harro Ten Wolde
AMSTERDAM, July 19 Russian President Vladimir
Putin has one last chance to show he is serious about helping
rescuers recover the bodies of the victims of the crash of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, the Dutch prime minister said on
Saturday.
More than half the passengers aboard the flight, which
crashed near a village in eastern Ukraine, were Dutch citizens,
and images of recognisably Dutch personal belongings and
passports strewn across the crash site have shocked the Dutch
public.
"I was shocked at the pictures of utterly disrespectful
behaviour at this tragic spot. It's revolting," Mark Rutte said
on Saturday, referring to allegations that the bodies of the
passengers, including 193 of his countrymen, were being dragged
about and allowed to rot at the scene.
"He has one last chance to show he means to help," Rutte
said of Putin minutes after what he described as a "very
intense" conversation with the Russian leader. He added that the
leaders of Germany, Britain and Australia shared his view.
Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans, who is in the Ukrainian
capital Kiev with a team of Dutch forensics experts trying to
secure safe access to the crash site, said access so far had
been too limited to allow them to carry out their work of
identifying the victims and repatriating them.
One Dutch newspaper this morning printed pictures of rebel
commanders who it said had shot down the Boeing 777 aircraft
under the front-page headline "Murderers". The daily De
Telegraaf called on the Dutch government to rethink its policy
of restraint towards Russia.
"The government must make clear to the world that we are
beside ourselves with rage," the newspaper said.
In a sign of the risks involved in accessing the wreckage,
Malaysia Airlines, which had earlier promised to take relatives
of victims to inspect the crash site, told national television
it would no longer do so because it could not guarantee the
relatives' safety.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Sonya Hepinstall)