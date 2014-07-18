AMSTERDAM, July 18 The Malaysia Airlines jet that crashed over eastern Ukraine on Thursday was operating normally before the disaster that killed 298 people, the company said on Friday, adding that it will pay victims' families initial expenses.

"The aircraft was manufactured in 1997 and had 17 years of service ... all communication systems on the aircraft were functioning," Vice President of Malaysia Airlines Europe Huib Gorter told a news conference.

He said contact was lost on Thursday at 1415 GMT.

The airline is aiming to take families to visit the crash site, he said. "We are working to see whether that is feasible."

Gorter also said the airline will issue a cash payment of $5,000 per passenger to cover the initial expenses of next of kin currently awaiting news in a hotel in Amsterdam. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Thomas Escritt)