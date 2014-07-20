(Adds rejection of anti-missile devices)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, July 20 The head of one of the world's
largest airlines has called for an international meeting of
carriers to agree a response to the downing of a Malaysian
airliner, including a potential rethink of the threats posed by
regional conflicts.
Tim Clark, president of Dubai's Emirates, the world's
largest international airline by number of passengers, also said
domestic regulators worldwide may decide to be more involved in
giving their carriers guidance on where it is safe to fly.
"The international airline community needs to respond as an
entity, saying this is absolutely not acceptable and outrageous,
and that it won't tolerate being targeted in internecine
regional conflicts that have nothing to do with airlines," Clark
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
He said the International Air Transport Association could
call an international conference to see what changes need to
made in the way the industry tackles regional instability.
The head of the Geneva-based group, which represents about
200 global airlines, said last week they depended on governments
and air traffic agencies to advise which airspace is available.
But Clark - who described himself as "incandescent with
rage" when he heard of the attack on the airliner and its almost
300 passengers - said IATA and a United Nations body, the
International Civil Aviation Organization, could take action.
"If you go East to West or vice-versa between Europe and
Asia, you are likely to run into areas of conflict," Clark said.
"We have traditionally been able to manage this. Tripoli and
Kabul were attacked, Karachi was attacked and we have protocols
and contingencies and procedures to deal with this," he said.
"That was up until three days ago. Now I think there will
have to be new protocols and it will be up to ICAO and IATA and
the aviation community to sort out what the protocols have to
be."
He dismissed suggestions that airliners should be equipped
with anti-missile devices, an idea previously aired when an
Airbus A300 cargo plane was struck by a shoulder-launched
missile after taking off from Baghdad in 2003.
"Some people say planes should be armed with counter
devices. That will go absolutely nowhere. If we can't operate
aircraft in a free and unencumbered manner without the threat of
being taken down, then we shouldn't be operating at all."
MORE ADVISORIES
A spokesman for IATA was not immediately available for
comment but industry sources said it was consulting airlines.
Founded in Havana in 1945, IATA began as a quasi-official
body and helped to shape the modern aviation industry.
It has evolved into an industry lobbying group while
maintaining a role in setting standards - including the urgent
search for better tracking systems after the disappearance of
another Malaysia Airlines jet, MH370, in March this year.
The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization
oversees aviation as one of the many diplomatic organizations
born out of World War II, but has few direct policing powers and
does not have the right to open or close national airspace.
"They can't (close airspace), but they can issue advisories
and they may be a little more active," Clark said.
Additionally, he said, national regulators "may start
getting involved a little more than they have. They have perhaps
left airlines to their own devices".
He said he was not aware of any warnings from outside the
industry about the escalating threat in Ukraine, which would
change the way airlines think about ground-based conflicts and
the risk of flying over some of the world's flashpoints.
"Yes, the airline industry was aware there was shooting at a
low level and assumed these were low-grade surface-to-air
weapons," he said.
"This was wrong as we now know. Nobody in their wildest
dreams thought anybody could have done (such a) calculating act
of mass murder."
Clark, who is viewed as one of the airline industry's most
influential leaders, said the Ukraine disaster should not be
allowed to eclipse or diminish efforts to find MH370, an
identical Boeing 777 which disappeared with 239 people on board.
The disasters, and with them more than 500 deaths, have
plunged the industry into intense introspection that is expected
to lead to changes in the way passenger aircraft and the threats
surrounding them are monitored and assessed.
