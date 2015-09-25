GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued after French relief, S.Korea voted eyed
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market
KIEV, Sept 25 Ukraine is banning Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, from flying to Ukraine, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.
"In accordance with a decision by the Security Council, the government of Ukraine is adopting a decision to ban flights by Russian companies, primarily Aeroflot and Transaero, to Ukraine," a statement on the government's website quoted him as saying.
"Russian planes with the Russian tricolour have no business in Ukrainian airports," Yatseniuk said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner in its main chip plant