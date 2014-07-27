KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister said on Sunday that an agreement had been reached with separatists in Ukraine to give international police access to the site where a Malaysian plane was downed and enable investigators to determine why the aircraft crashed.

A statement issued by Najib Razak's office said the agreement with separatist leader Aleksander Borodai would "provide protection for international crash investigators" to recover human remains and ascertain the cause of the crash.

"I hope that this agreement with Mr Borodai will ensure security on the ground so the international investigators can conduct their work," Najib said in the statement. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui)