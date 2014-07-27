KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister
said on Sunday that an agreement had been reached with
separatists in Ukraine to give international police access to
the site where a Malaysian plane was downed and enable
investigators to determine why the aircraft crashed.
A statement issued by Najib Razak's office said the agreement
with separatist leader Aleksander Borodai would "provide
protection for international crash investigators" to recover
human remains and ascertain the cause of the crash.
"I hope that this agreement with Mr Borodai will ensure
security on the ground so the international investigators can
conduct their work," Najib said in the statement.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui)