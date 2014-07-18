MELBOURNE, July 18 Some of the passengers on a
Malaysian airliner downed over eastern Ukraine were headed to a
major international AIDS conference in Melbourne, the Australian
government said on Friday.
"A number of people who were travelling to Malaysia for an
international AIDS conference were also on board," Foreign
Minister Julie Bishop told reporters.
Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur was due to connect with a flight to Perth, in western
Australia, Bishop said.
UNAIDS Director Michael Sidibe, who is in Melbourne, tweeted
that many passengers were enroute to the conference.
"At this incredibly sad and sensitive time the IAS stands
with our international family and sends condolences to the loved
ones of those who have been lost to this tragedy," the
conference organisers, the International AIDS Society, said in a
statement.
The week-long 20th International Aids Conference, with
scheduled speakers including former U.S. President Bill Clinton,
is due to begin on Sunday.
Ukrainian authorities have accused "terrorists" - militants
fighting to unite eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down
the Boeing 777-200. The rebels denied responsibility.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that if the
downing of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine was a
deliberate act, then "it is an unspeakable crime" and the
perpetrators must be swiftly brought to justice.
Bishop confirmed that at least 27 Australians were among the
298 passengers and crew on the flight.
(Reporting By Sonali Paul and Jane Wardell; Editing by Robert
Birsel)