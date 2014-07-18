KIEV, July 18 Rescuers have recovered as many as
181 bodies so far at the site of the Malaysian airliner crash in
eastern Ukraine, an official at Kiev's Foreign Ministry told a
briefing on Friday.
The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 was downed near the
Russian border on Thursday, an area where pro-Moscow separatists
have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since April. All
298 people on board of the plane were pronounced dead.
Andriy Sibiga said the bodies would probably be transported
to the nearby Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is under the
control of the central government.
Separatists have agreed to provide assistance to those
investigating the crash of the plane and will ensure safe access
for international experts visiting the site, the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Gabriela Baczynska/Mark Heinrich)