NEW YORK, July 17 President Barack Obama spoke
to Secretary of State John Kerry and senior members of his
national security team on Thursday about the downed Malaysian
jetliner in Ukraine, the White House said.
Obama, who is on a Democratic fundraising trip, held the
separate calls after his arrival in New York.
"The president was briefed on our ongoing efforts to support
the Ukrainian government and a prompt international
investigation into what took place," the White House said.
"The president directed his national security team to
continue offering whatever assistance is necessary to advance
the international effort to determine what happened."
Participants in the national security call included CIA
Director John Brennan, White House Chief of Staff Denis
McDonough and deputy national security adviser Lisa Monaco.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)