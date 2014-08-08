KIEV Aug 8 Ukraine's government said on Friday
the ceasefire with separatist rebels at the crash site of
Malaysian airliner MH17 was still in force despite an
announcement that it would be suspended until recovery work
there resumed.
"The order of the President of Ukraine for a ceasefire in
the area of the search operation is continuing," the
government said in a statement.
It did not explain why the government said on Thursday that
the ceasefire was being suspended following a decision by an
international team of experts to halt recovery efforts there
because of continued fighting.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)