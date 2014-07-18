(Fixes slug line. Text unchanged)
BEIJING, July 18 China's state news agency
warned on Friday against rushing to implicate Russia in the
downing of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine, but said
those responsible must be brought to justice for the
"intolerable terrorist attack".
World leaders demanded an international investigation after
the airliner was downed with 298 people on board in a tragedy
that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between
Russia and the West since the Cold War. There were no
survivors.
Two U.S. officials said Washington strongly suspected the
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was downed by a
sophisticated surface-to-air missile fired by Ukrainian
separatists backed by Moscow.
The official Xinhua news agency said in an English-language
commentary that officials from the United States, Australia and
other Western countries had jumped to conclusions in pointing
their fingers at the rebels in eastern Ukraine and for blaming
Russia for the escalating violence.
"The accusation was apparently rash when the officials
acknowledged they did not know for the time being who is
responsible for the attack, while condemning Russia's military
intervention," Xinhua said.
The news agency said the top priority at the moment was to
co-operate to "find out the real culprits, if any".
"If the plane turned out to have been shot down by a
missile, the perpetrators should be brought to justice despite
their motives and excuses, as it was an intolerable terrorist
attack," Xinhua said.
State media do not represent Chinese policy, but are
indicative of government thinking. Commentaries issued in
English are typically directed at a foreign audience.
China's Foreign Ministry earlier expressed shock and offered
its condolences to the families of those on board Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17 in a statement posted to its website. In a
later statement, it confirmed that a Hong Kong resident was on
board.
China's civil aviation authority has ordered all Chinese
airlines to reroute their flights away from eastern Ukraine
following the crash, Xinhua said in a separate report.
