France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
KUALA LUMPUR The number of Dutch passengers on the Malaysian airliner shot down over eastern Ukraine totalled 173, a statement from Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai showed on Friday.
That was higher than indicated earlier.
There were 44 Malaysians on board, 27 Australians, 12 Indonesians and nine Britons, the figures showed. The nationalities of 20 passengers had yet to be verified.
(Writing by Neil Fullick; Editng by Robert Birsel)
CAIRO Islamic State was responsible for an attack on a police checkpoint just outside Egypt's St. Catherine's Monastery in southern Sinai, the group's Amaq news agency said on Tuesday.