* EU body probed aviation safety after near-misses
* Report finds increase in safety incidents in Baltic
* Britain scrambles jets to intercept Russian bombers
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, April 14 Military jets which fly over
Europe without identifying themselves pose a high risk to
civilian aircraft, aviation safety officials said in a report
published on Tuesday, after a spate of near-collisions involving
Russian warplanes.
The European Commission asked the European Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) to investigate after recent reports of the
near-misses between commercial airliners and Russian military
planes flying without electronic identification.
Russian planes have stepped up patrols over Europe and NATO
has responded by sending more fighters to police Baltic skies
amid an increase in tensions sparked by the Ukraine crisis.
EASA's report, released by the Commission, found that safety
incidents involving civil and "non-cooperative" military
aircraft over the high seas, particularly over the Baltic Sea,
had significantly increased in 2014.
"The risk assessment ... concludes that the risk to civil
aviation is high and this means that mitigating measures to
reduce the risk to an acceptable level need to be taken," said
the report, which did not mention Russia by name.
EASA also cited a significant increase in "non-cooperative"
military activity over the Baltic Sea in recent years.
"Non-cooperative" planes are aircraft that do not file a
flight plan or talk to civil air traffic controllers and turn
off their transponders, or electronic identifiers.
Britain said on Tuesday it had scrambled Typhoon fighter
jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers near British
airspace.
EASA said there had been 13 incidents in the Baltic region
in 2014 in which two aircraft flew close enough to jeopardise
their safety and three airspace infringements. That was up from
five safety incidents and one airspace infringement in 2013.
Military planes that did not communicate or file flight
plans were involved in most of the incidents last year, the
report said, without naming the countries involved.
TENSIONS
Despite the focus on the Baltic, several other EU member
states reported an increase in secretive military flights in the
Atlantic, Black Sea and Aegean Sea, the report said.
EASA urged governments to harmonise and publish operational
requirements for their air forces to ensure that the military
paid proper attention to civilian planes.
It urged governments to harmonise civil/military
coordination procedures for air traffic management at the EU
level.
Swedish authorities said last December that a Russian
military jet had nearly collided with a commercial passenger
airplane near southern Sweden, but Moscow insisted its jet had
kept at a safe distance. NATO accused Russia at the time of
posing a danger to civil aviation in the Baltic region.
East-West tensions rose after a Malaysian airliner was
downed over eastern Ukraine last July. Western experts say it
was most likely shot down by a ground-to-air missile fired from
territory held by pro-Russian separatists.
