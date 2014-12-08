* Commission says military planes turn communications off
* NATO has accused Russia of endangering civilian flights
BERLIN Dec 8 The European Commission has asked
aviation safety officials to examine several near mid-air
collisions in recent months between passenger planes and
military aircraft flying without transponders on to identify
them.
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Monday
that European Union members reported military planes were flying
close to civilian aircraft over the sea above EU borders and "it
was not possible to establish radio contact with them".
The EASA statement gave no other details, but it came a week
after the U.S. ambassador to NATO accused Russian military
aircraft of endangering civilian flights in Europe by turning
off their communications and failing to file flight plans.
NATO - the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - said last
month that planes from its member states had to scramble 400
times this year in response to an increase in Russian air
activity around Europe not seen since the Cold War.
"The support of EASA will be essential in further
identifying appropriate solutions and follow-up measures to
address such events at the European level," the EASA statement
quoted Joao Aguiar Machado, the Commission's director general
for mobility and transport, as saying.
An EASA spokesman said details of the flights in question
would be clarified as part of the investigation, which would
deliver its recommendations to the Commission in March 2015.
Moscow has intensified its air activity around Europe this
year and beefed up its military forces on the Crimean peninsula,
which it annexed from Kiev in March.
Tensions rose after a Malaysian airliner was downed over
eastern Ukraine in July. Western experts say it was most likely
shot down by a ground-to-air missile fired from territory held
by pro-Russian separatists. Moscow denies it supports them.
The Norwegian military earlier this month released footage
showing an apparent close encounter between a Russian and
Norwegian fighter jet.
"This is a very serious issue," EASA executive director
Patrick Ky said in a statement. "We will consult and interview
all the relevant civil and military bodies in order to gather
the necessary information to complete our analysis."
