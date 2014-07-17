WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko emphasized in a phone
call on Thursday that all evidence from the downed Malaysian
jetliner must remain in Ukraine for investigators to see.
"President Poroshenko welcomed the assistance of
international investigators to ensure a thorough and transparent
investigation of the crash site," the White House said of the
call. "President Obama assured him that U.S. experts will offer
all possible assistance immediately.
"The presidents emphasized that all evidence from the crash
site must remain in place on the territory of Ukraine until
international investigators are able to examine all aspects of
the tragedy," it said.
