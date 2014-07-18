(add quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, July 18 U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Friday he is concerned about the
lack of a major investigation into the downed Malaysian airliner
in rebel-held eastern Ukraine.
Asked about the delay so far into probing Thursday's
incident, which killed nearly 300 people, Foxx told MSNBC, "It's
obviously a matter of concern.
"It's going to require international cooperation to figure
out and get to the bottom of what happened," Foxx said. "We
stand ready to help."
Investigators from the FBI and the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board personnel are headed to the region
to serve in an advisory role for the investigation of Thursday's
incident.
Foxx's comments came as world leaders demand an
investigation into the crash.
The Malaysian Flight MH17, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur, was shot down with 298 people on board. The wreckage is
across miles of rebel-held territory near the border with
Russia, which is mired in conflict with Ukraine.
Foxx also said U.S. aviation officials expanded the
prohibition on U.S. flights over the region near the Ukrainian
conflict in the wake of the crash and are continuing to monitor
the situation.
"We expect the international community will likely follow
our lead," he told MSNBC.
The International Civil Aviation Organization said on Friday
it cannot open or close airline routes.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)