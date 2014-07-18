(Corrects headline, 1st bullet, lead to show authorities were
* Aviation authority recommends airlines avoid eastern
Ukraine
* Lufthansa seeks more specific information
* Pilots' union says assumptions have changed after MH17
BERLIN, July 18 German authorities have warned
airlines against flying over eastern Ukraine, a spokeswoman for
Germany's Federal Aviation Authority (LBA) said on Friday.
After Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was downed on Thursday
over an area where rebels are fighting Ukrainian forces, killing
all 298 people on board, questions have been raised as to why
airlines were flying over a conflict zone.
Airlines on Thursday diverted their planes and Ukraine on
Friday closed its airspace over the area.
Germany appeared to have gone one step further by including
all conflict zones in a warning sent out by the Federal Aviation
Authority (LBA) to Germany's 144 aviation firms. The LBA later
clarified it was referring only to eastern Ukraine.
Joerg Handwerg, a board member at German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit and an A320 captain, earlier told Reuters
that questions must be asked over whether planes should be
allowed to fly over conflict zones.
"Flying over contested territories such as Afghanistan was
previously thought of as unproblematic, because there were no
weapons that could reach passenger planes at the altitudes they
fly," Handwerg, who flies medium-haul planes, told Reuters.
"From the point of view of pilots, the threat was of a
different quality before. There were only a few flights that
were classed as critical ... But now planes flying at 10,000
metres above the entire country are a risk."
(Reporting by Markus Wackert and Peter Maushagen; Writing by
Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mike Collett-White and David Evans)