BERLIN, July 21 Two experts from the German air
accident investigations authority (BFU) have arrived in Kiev and
are trying to make their way to the crash site of the downed
Malaysian passenger plane, a spokesman for the authority said on
Monday.
Four Germans were amongst the 298 people killed when
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on
Thursday last week.
The director of the BFU, Ulf Kramer, and a further expert,
who cannot be named for security reasons, arrived in Kiev late
on Sunday and are trying to reach the crash site with other
international investigators, the spokesman said.
The first international investigators arrived in rebel-held
territory in eastern Ukraine on Monday. Others have arrived in
Kiev but have been unable to travel to the site in rebel-held
territory.
