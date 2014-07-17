BRIEF-Biopharmx board authorizes increase in number of board members from three to four
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 17 A global airline industry group said on Thursday that a Malaysian airliner downed over Ukraine appeared to have been flying through ordinary and open airspace when it crashed.
"Based on the information currently available, it is believed that the airspace that the aircraft was traversing was not subject to restrictions," the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission