KIEV Ukraine's Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said on Wednesday a Ukrainian military cargo plane had been shot at with a firearm from a Russian-held gas rig on the Black Sea.

"The shot damaged the plane. The crew were not hurt," he said in a Facebook post. The plane landed safely, he added.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)