By Phil Stewart and Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, July 18
WASHINGTON, July 18 Satellite images show a
plume of smoke left by the ground-to-air missile that brought
down Malaysia Airlines flight 17. Infrared sensors recorded the
moment when the airliner exploded.
As U.S. analysts sift through fragments of intelligence to
try to pin down who fired the missile and why, and where it came
from, they are running into difficult questions.
The U.S. assessment, outlined by Ambassador Samantha Power
at the U.N. Security Council on Friday, is that the airliner was
"likely downed by a surface-to-air missile, an SA-11, operated
from a separatist-held location in eastern Ukraine."
U.S. officials said authorities were trying to determine who
fired the Russian-made missile, whether Russian operatives aided
in the attack and how the weapon arrived on territory held by
Ukrainian rebels backed by Moscow.
Those determinations could be key to any international
response to the downing of the plane that killed all 298 people
aboard and sharply raised the stakes in Ukraine's conflict.
The American analysts have based some of their conclusions
so far on technical data from advanced spy satellites whose
principal use is to provide early warning of intercontinental
ballistic missile launches.
PLUME OF SMOKE
The satellite data included an image of a plume of smoke
left in the missile's trail that allowed analysts to calculate a
launch area near the Russia-Ukraine border which is dominated by
pro-Russian separatist fighters, officials said.
It also included data culled from infrared sensors, which
detected the explosion of the jet, they said.
Although the possible launch area extends to both sides of
the border, the most likely location is in rebel-held territory
close to where the wreckage of the plane plummeted from the sky,
U.S. officials said.
The Pentagon, White House and U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power
all publicly suggested that because the SA-11 was a complicated
weapon, whoever fired it may have had to have had Russian
training or help in order to operate it.
"It strains credulity to think that (the missile) could be
used by separatists without at least some measure of Russian
support and technical assistance," Pentagon spokesman Rear
Admiral John Kirby told reporters.
But U.S. officials stopped short of accusing Russia fighters
of playing a direct role in launching the missile. No
determination had yet been made as to "who pushed the button,"
one official said.
The missile may have been launched by either a pro-Russian
Ukrainian separatist or a Russian national, the officials said.
They said they did not believe the missile was launched by a
pro-government Ukrainian and were working on the assumption that
it was fired by either a pro-Russian Ukrainian separatist or a
Russian national.
LIMITS OF INTELLIGENCE
In an indication of the limitations of U.S. intelligence
capabilities, officials said they were unsure how the missile
arrived in the launch area.
There was no U.S. intelligence showing an SA-11 crossing the
border into Ukraine, the Pentagon said.
Power said that separatists had been spotted hours before
the incident with an SA-11 system "at a location close to the
site where the plane came down." She said a Western reporter had
indicated early on Thursday that an SA-11 system was reported
near Snizhne, in eastern Ukraine.
Power told the Security Council the United States was not
aware of any similar Ukrainian-controlled missile systems in the
area. "Since the beginning of the crisis, Ukrainian air defenses
have not fired a single missile," she said.
An official said the satellites used to detect the missile,
known as Defense Support Program (or DSP) satellites, orbit the
Earth around 36,000 kilometers over the equator, and are
operated from a control station at Buckley Air Force base in
Colorado.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols and Missy Ryan;
Editing by David Storey, Bernard Orr)