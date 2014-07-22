PARIS, July 22 International police agency
Interpol said on Tuesday one of its teams had started
identifying victims of the Malaysia Airlines MH 17 flight that
crashed over Ukraine last week.
"The remains of victims recovered so far were labelled and
numbered before being transported in refrigerated freight wagons
from Donetsk to the designated centre of operations in Kharkiv
where the Interpol Incident Response Team, along with other
international disaster victim identification teams in place,
will carry out preliminary examinations," the Lyon, France-based
agency said in a statement.
It said that once the preliminary examinations are completed
the victims will be transported to the Netherlands where fuller
identification will be carried out.
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)