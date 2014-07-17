BRIEF-Biopharmx board authorizes increase in number of board members from three to four
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 17 Germany's largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday its planes would steer clear of east Ukrainian air space after a Malaysian airliner crashed.
"Lufthansa has decided to avoid the east Ukrainian air space by a wide margin with immediate effect," a company spokeswoman said.
The airline would continue to serve the airports of Kiev and Odessa for now, she added.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission