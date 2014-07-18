A screen showing arrival details of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 (2nd from top) is seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Airlines said on Friday the flight route taken by an airliner that came down in Ukraine had been declared safe by the U.N. aviation arm, the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

It also said the International Air Transportation Association "had stated that the airspace the aircraft was traversing was not subject to restrictions".

The airline said the plane was carrying a total 298 people, including three infants – 283 passengers and 15 crew. It earlier said it had been carrying 295 people.

