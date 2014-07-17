(Adds comment from airline)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Friday he was shocked by reports a Malaysia
Airlines plane had gone down over Ukraine and he was launching
an investigation.
"I am shocked by reports that an MH plane crashed. We are
launching an immediate investigation," Najib said on his Twitter
feed. MH is the code for Malaysia Airlines.
The incident comes after a Malaysia Airlines plane went
missing on March 8 on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with
239 passengers and crew on board. It has not been found.
Najib was on his way to the operations centre at Kuala
Lumpur International Airport, an official in his office said.
Malaysia Airlines said in a statement it had received
notification from Ukrainian air traffic control that it had lost
contact with flight MH17 at 1415 GMT, 30 km (18 miles) from the
Tamak waypoint, approximately 50 km (31 miles) from the
Russia-Ukraine border.
The Boeing 777 had left Amsterdam at 12.15 p.m. (Amsterdam
time) and was expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 6.10 a.m.
(2210 GMT) on Friday, the airline said.
The airline said there were 280 passengers and 15 crew on
board.
(Writing by Robert Birsel)