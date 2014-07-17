WILMINGTON, Del., July 17 President Barack Obama said on Thursday the crash of a Malaysian jetliner on the border of Ukraine was a "terrible tragedy" and the United States would offer any assistance necessary to help determine what happened and why.

Obama said officials were looking into whether U.S. citizens were on board the plane.

Obama made the comments at the beginning of remarks about infrastructure in Delaware. (Reporting by Jeff Mason in Wilmington and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)