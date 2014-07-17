BRIEF-Biopharmx board authorizes increase in number of board members from three to four
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., July 17 President Barack Obama said on Thursday the crash of a Malaysian jetliner on the border of Ukraine was a "terrible tragedy" and the United States would offer any assistance necessary to help determine what happened and why.
Obama said officials were looking into whether U.S. citizens were on board the plane.
Obama made the comments at the beginning of remarks about infrastructure in Delaware. (Reporting by Jeff Mason in Wilmington and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It has filed a shelf registration statement on form S-3 with United States Securities and Exchange Commission