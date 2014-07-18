MOSCOW, July 18 Pro-Russian separatists in
Ukraine have agreed to provide assistance in investigating the
crash of a Malaysian plane and will ensure safe access for
international experts visiting the site, the OSCE said on
Friday.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), in a statement on its Internet site, said a contact
group of senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the
OSCE held a video conference with the separatists, who pledged
to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities in the investigation.
The plane crashed on Thursday near Ukraine's border with
Russia near the regional capital of Donetsk, the theatre since
April of fighting between rebels and Ukrainian government
forces.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Ron Popeski)