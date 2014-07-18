(Adds detail, quotes)
MOSCOW, July 18 Pro-Russian separatists in
Ukraine have agreed to provide assistance in an investigation
into the downing of a Malaysian passenger airliner and will
ensure safe access for international experts visiting the site,
the OSCE said on Friday.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), a security and rights body, said in a statement on its
website that a "contact group" of senior representatives from
Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE had held a video conference with
the separatists, who pledged to cooperate with Ukrainian
authorities in the investigation.
Kiev had complained that the separatists prevented Ukrainian
officials from reaching the site of the crash, in which all 298
people on board were killed. The separatists were later quoted
as saying they had found one of the black box flight recorders.
"As a matter of priority, they (the separatists) shall close
off the site of the catastrophe and allow local authorities to
start preparations for the recovery of bodies," the OSCE said.
It said the rebels had committed to providing safe access
and security guarantees to the national investigation
commission, including international investigators, in the area
under their control.
The plane came down on Thursday near Ukraine's border with
Russia, close to the regional capital of Donetsk in astern
Ukraine, where the separatists rose up against central rule from
Kiev in April.
A separatist leader said the talks with Kiev over the
investigation were expected to continue on Friday, adding that a
three- to four-days ceasefire was being discussed to facilitate
the investigation.
Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of blame over the
incident. The United States has noted that it took place against
a backdrop of Russian support for Ukraine rebels. Moscow denies
backing the rebels militarily.
