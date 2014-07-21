WASHINGTON, July 21 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko on Monday denied Russia's assertion that a Ukrainian
warplane was flying near the downed Malaysian airliner last
week, saying Ukrainian planes in the area were on the ground at
the time of the crash.
In response to Russian Defense Ministry's statement earlier
on Monday that a Ukrainian military plane flew within 3 to 5 km
of the Malaysian plane at the time in was downed, Poroshenko
told CNN: "My immediate reaction - this is not true."
He said Ukraine was open to any investigation about its
planes and that the Russians should provide evidence for such a
statement.
Poroshenko also said that at the time of the incident the
air space over eastern Ukraine was being monitored by various
surveillance systems.
"Everybody knows that in this period of time when the
tragedy happened all Ukrainian planes were on the ground (in the
area)," he told CNN in an interview.
(Reporting by David Storey; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by
