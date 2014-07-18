BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
TAIPEI, July 18 Leading Taiwanese carrier Eva Airways Corp will change flight paths to avoid flying over Ukraine airspace in response to the crash of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner in the area, the company said Friday.
"Our planes will avoid entering Ukraine airspace effective immediately," a representative of the company said. "This will remain in effect indefinitely."
The representative said this will affect the paths of 20 round-trip flights.
Fellow Taiwanese carrier China Airlines Ltd said that their flights do not routinely enter Ukraine airspace and that flight paths have not changed. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock