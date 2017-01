KIEV The total number of dead in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in eastern Ukraine is more than 300 and includes 23 U.S. citizens, a Ukrainian interior ministry aide said.

"More than 300 innocent people have been killed ... it is known that 23 U.S. citizens were killed," Zoryan Shkyryak was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

The airline said there were 280 passengers and 15 crew members on the flight.

(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)