WASHINGTON, July 17 A U.S. official said the
United States believes a surface-to-air missile brought down the
Malaysian airliner that crashed on Thursday in eastern Ukraine,
killing all 295 people aboard.
The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the origin of the missile was unclear. The official declined
further comment.
Ukraine accused "terrorists" - militants fighting to unite
eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the Malaysia
Airlines Boeing 777 with a heavy Soviet-era SA-11 ground-to-air
missile as the plane flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
Leaders of the rebel Donetsk People's Republic denied any
involvement.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by
Bill Trott)