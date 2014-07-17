(Adds second official, details)
WASHINGTON, July 17 The United States believes a
surface-to-air missile brought down the Malaysian airliner that
crashed on Thursday in eastern Ukraine, killing all 295 people
aboard, two U.S. officials said.
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the origin of the missile was unclear. The official declined
further comment.
But a second official said Washington strongly suspected the
missile was fired by Ukrainian separatists backed by Moscow.
There is no evidence that Ukrainian government forces fired a
missile or have any missile systems missing, the second official
said.
Ukraine accused "terrorists" - militants fighting to unite
eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the Malaysia
Airlines Boeing 777 with a heavy Soviet-era SA-11 ground-to-air
missile as the plane flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
Leaders of the rebel Donetsk People's Republic denied any
involvement.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Warren Strobel; Editing by Jason
Szep, Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)